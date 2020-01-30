HUD Secretary Ben Carson tours Clayton Homes building facility in Russellville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson arrived on a tour bus at the Clayton Russellville off-site home building facility Thursday morning. He was joined by Governor Kay Ivey who was seen wearing an arm sling after a fall earlier in the week.

The visit is part of Secretary Carson's Driving Affordable Housing Across America Bus Tour. It's part of the secretary's work as the chair of the White House Council on Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing, which was established in June of 2019. The first part of the tour is through the southern United States.

"And the real focus of the travels has been to meet with local government officials and looking at how we can work together to reduce a lot of the regulatory barriers that are driving up the cost of housing," said Secretary Carson.

For a closer look at the work at Clayton, Secretary Carson and Governor Ivey rode through the facility. "It's an impressive operation that you have here," said Governor Ivey when addressing the crowd at a town hall.

Russellville was the last stop on Secretary Carson's southern portion of the tour. Other locations included Louisville and Nashville. The tour goes through June, however, the next stop has yet to be announced.