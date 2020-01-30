× Help care for abused and neglected animals in North Alabama during 2020 Dog Ball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Take a stroll down Bark Avenue to the Von Braun Center on February 8 for the 31st annual Dog Ball.

The Dog Ball is the largest annual fundraiser for the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

Money raised helps find homes and care for abused, abandoned and neglected animals in North Alabama.

This year’s event will include dinner, a silent and live auction, a showcase of 50 Very Important Dogs (VIDs) and the presentation of shelter dogs available for adoption.

Click here for tickets and more information.