Goldsmith-Schiffman Third Grade Kidcam

I had a blast with the Third Grade at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary early Thursday morning! We had around 180 students packed into the AV room at GSES ready to learn about meteorology, storms, and probably a few things they didn’t expect when we started the day.

Some of the highlights that got the most excitement? We made clouds with rubbing alcohol and a bike pump and another set of clouds with water, a lit match and a small bulb to change the pressure in a bottle.

Then, we electrified a few students: making their hair stand up with static electricity. We also made some lightning right there in the classroom, and then we brought it all together to have a better understanding of why we have storms, what they're capable of, and why it's important to pay attention to the weather when it turns ugly.

Check out these Third Graders from Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary I got to see today! You’ll meet them at 5 on WHNT News 19! pic.twitter.com/2HY660QbND — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) January 30, 2020

-Jason

