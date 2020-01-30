× Fayetteville City, Lincoln County Schools closing Friday due to illness

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – All public schools in Lincoln County will be closed Friday due to illness, school officials said Thursday.

Both Fayetteville and Lincoln County Schools called off classes Friday, citing a high number of illnesses.

On Tuesday, East Lawrence Elementary School in Alabama announced that it was closing for the rest of the week and encouraged parents to wash and sanitize all coats, backpacks and other items as best as possible.