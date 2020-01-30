× Denny’s is giving away free, plant-based burgers Jan. 30

Need plans for lunch?

Denny’s is offering dine-in only guests a free, plant-based burger with a drink purchase at all locations on Thursday, January 30.

According to a news release, the Denny’s Beyond Burger features a 100 percent plant-based Beyond Burger patty topped with sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, pickles, American cheese and All-American sauce on a multigrain bun.

The free burger will be available today from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.