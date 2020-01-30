× Concert scheduled to benefit Jackson County dock fire victims

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A benefit concert has been organized to help victims of this week’s deadly fire at the boat dock in Jackson County Park.

Christian recording artists The Martins will perform in a benefit concert at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Collins Elementary School’s auditorium. New Ground, The Interstate Quarter and comedian Mickey Bell also will be featured.

Eight people were killed in Monday morning’s fire on the Jackson County Park boat dock, including a mother and her five children. Dozens of boats were destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Martins have won multiple Dove awards and been nominated multiple times for Grammys. Their most recent gospel album, “Still Standing” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Tickets will cost $10 for general admission and $25 for VIP tickets. More information is available by calling 256-218-1983, or visiting itickets.com.

Captain Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad expressed his condolences to those impacted by the fire and thanked everyone who responded on Facebook Thursday.