ALEA vehicle hit by box truck while trooper responded to crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding drivers to move over when authorities are on the side of the road after a vehicle was hit by a box truck Wednesday.

According to ALEA, a trooper was working the scene of a crash on I-85 near mile marker 42 when his vehicle was struck by a passing box truck that did not move over. Thankfully, the trooper was out of the vehicle already and was not injured in the incident.

“He was not inside his car he was actually out speaking with a motorist, but obviously that is a dangerous situation all the way around,” ALEA Trooper Michael Carswell said.

ALEA wants drivers to either move over or slow down when law enforcement is operating on roadways. This is part of the Move Over Act, which was signed into law in September 2019. The act increases fines for violations when law enforcement is on the scene in areas with traffic.

“You’re required to move over away from the vehicle that is on the shoulder,” Carswell said.

Carswell says if you can’t move over, you should reduce speed by 15 miles per hour.

Drivers like Chasman Reese says it better to just get over to avoid the increased fine and hurting someone.

“I abide by the law for the safety of the law enforcement, I think it is important to just go ahead and get over,” Reese said.