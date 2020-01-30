× 2 Decatur women charged with robbing business

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police arrested two women accused of robbing a business Wednesday.

Infinity Austin and Cassidy Cartee were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

Police said they responded to an armed robbery call at a business on 6th Avenue at 4:49 p.m. Police said a business clerk confronted the women about stealing a cell phone before the situation became physical. Austin brandished a gun during the altercation, according to police.

Police said the clerk was able to disarm Austin and return to the business. No injuries were reported.

Austin and Cartee are being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $25,000 bond each.