Waffle House is now accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

(WHNT) – Spend Valentine’s Day with your special someone under the warm yellow glow of the Waffle House sign.

The diner-style chain is now accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner, after all, they say romance is best served with a side of hash browns. You can make a Valentine’s Day reservation by calling your Waffle House of choice.

This is the only day of the year that Waffle House accepts reservations.

Click here for a full list of participating Waffle Houses.

Waffle House Valentine’s Day Dinner 2020 locations in Alabama, Tennessee –

Alabama: