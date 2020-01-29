Tuscumbia school resource officer removed after leaving gun in bathroom

Posted 11:30 am, January 29, 2020, by

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A school resource officer is off the job at G.W. Trenholm Primary School after leaving his backup weapon in a school bathroom.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood confirmed that a retired part-time SRO left the gun in a teachers lounge bathroom. The area where the gun was left is off-limits to student, Underwood said.

Underwood said the man is no longer an SRO.

WHNT News 19 is gathering more information on this story. Check back soon for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.