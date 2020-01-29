× Tuscumbia school resource officer removed after leaving gun in bathroom

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A school resource officer is off the job at G.W. Trenholm Primary School after leaving his backup weapon in a school bathroom.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood confirmed that a retired part-time SRO left the gun in a teachers lounge bathroom. The area where the gun was left is off-limits to student, Underwood said.

Underwood said the man is no longer an SRO.

