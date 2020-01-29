Student nomination wins $319 for Michael Massey’s science class at Monrovia Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Down the road in Monrovia is a teacher who wears many hats.

Michael Massey is a science teacher at Monrovia Middle but that is not all. Massey also coaches two different sports.

“He provides excellent classroom instruction," said Principal Travis Scrimsher.

His fellow faculty members think Massey is an important asset to the school.

“Mr. Massey is a top-notch science teacher! Mr. Massey also coaches football and baseball, “ said Scrimsher.

One of Mr. Massey's students, Addison, surprised him with the nomination.

“Mr. Massey is a great teacher he is one of the best I have ever had in science for the longest. “said Addison.

Massey was thankful that his students think highly of him.

“For them to take a moment to acknowledge someone then a teacher that is phenomenal that is phenomenal,” said Massey.

Mr. Maseey says he wants no credit.

“I am not the one to boast or put myself on any type of pedestal," said Massey.

He says his class is more than just learning tables and graphs.

“More than science. I told them from day one I am here to teach them not only about science but about life," said Massey.

And then it’s on the next step for his students.

“If we can provide them nuggets, tools for their toolbox so they can be better people. That is what we are trying to produce and promote,” said Massey.

Mr. Massey was moved to tears when he received Addison’s nomination.

“It’s really touching….that I mean that to them….it’s touching,” said Massey.

Mr. Massey was thrilled to win $319 for his classroom.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.

Tools for Teachers is underwritten by sponsors North Alabama Educators Credit Union and Yellowhammer Roofing.