× State lawmakers to tour learning center in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Alabama lawmakers are touring an early learning center in Decatur on Wednesday, January 29th, as they work to improve early childhood education throughout the state.

Senator Arthur Orr and Representative Terri Collins will be visiting the Vivian Conatser-Turner Early Learning Center in Decatur. The education center houses three programs under one roof.

They have the first-class pre-k program, a state-funded and nationally recognized voluntary program for four-year-olds, and Head Start.

Head Start is a development program for children ages three to five years old.

These classrooms receive coaching from experts to improve education. The program also provides services to low-income families and children with diagnosed disabilities.

Early Head Start allows children to start as early as infants.

The tour is organized by the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, who are currently advocating for full funding. Full funding would allow every four-year-old in Alabama to attend a first-class Pre-K program