Signal activated in Huntsville for helicopter takeoffs and landings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- You may need to stop driving your car for helicopters at a new signalized intersection off of Wall Triana Highway.

A new signal has started functioning at the intersection at Dunlop Boulevard and the Science Engineering Services (SES) Helicopter Facility. The signal rests in flashing yellow, and during helicopter takeoffs and landings, the light will change to red.

The City of Huntsville wants drivers to be advised the signals may stay “on red” for approximately 90 seconds each activated cycle.

The Traffic Improvements Project Manager, Nicholas Nene, says the city put the signal in place for drivers' safety.

"We knew that while helicopters were landing, there was a lot of turbulent winds and so out of an abundance of caution, we decided to put up the signal to stop the vehicles," says Nene.

Due to the new traffic operation, motorists are advised to use caution and obey all traffic control signs and signals at this location.

For more information on active road projects, visit the City of Huntsville’s Roadwork Updates page.