Huntsville animal rescue raising money for puppy found on highway with 3 fractured legs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A puppy found abandoned on the side of a busy road will soon have a chance for a better life thanks to unnamed hero.

Furget Me Not Animal Rescue in Huntsville said a good samaritan found Grace abandoned on Highway 53 Thursday. They couldn’t bear to leave her in the cold rain, so they decided to take her to Huntsville Animal Services. Volunteers with the rescue picked her up soon after.

After several X-rays, a veterinarian determined Grace had been living with three fractured legs for almost a week. They believe she was hit by a vehicle and had been living in a ditch.

Grace underwent surgery Tuesday and volunteers said it went well, but they need help paying the bill. The surgery totaled $7,000. A GoFundMe was established to help raise the funds. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, $4,449 was raised.

The animal rescue said if they go over their goal, the rest of the money will go towards vet care for other animals.

Grace will need several weeks to recover before she is put up for adoption. Volunteers describe her as a resilient and sweet girl, even after all the challenges she has faced.

