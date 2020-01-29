More rainy days just ahead, but at least it warms up a little!

Rain did not add up to much on Wednesday: a few hundredths of an inch in most spots, just enough to know it rained. Lingering showers move out this evening, and the sky gradually becomes partly cloudy overnight. It gets chilly, and some patchy, dense fog early Thursday morning. Expect lows in the middle to upper 30s with a light north wind by sunrise.

Sunshine doesn’t come in full force Thursday; instead, we get some breaks in the overcast now and then that help warm temperatures up to the mid-50s in the afternoon with a light northeast wind. While we don’t expect any rain Thursday, there is more wet weather on the way for Friday!

Showers to end the week: If you liked Wednesday’s cool, cloudy, and wet weather, good news: we do it again on Friday! The setup for Friday looks very similar to what we’ve had for the past 24 hours: cloudy and cool with some generally light rain at times throughout the day. Friday’s rain may be a touch heavier, though: up to 0.25″ in a few spots while most of us only get a tenth of an inch or less.

Weekend warm-up? Saturday and Sunday feature drier and milder weather, but it might not be exactly what you’d call ‘warm.’

Saturday starts out cold and dry in the 30s, and the temperature rises to the 50ºF to 55ºF range by early afternoon (some of the higher elevations hover in the upper 40s) with a brisk west-northwest wind gusting to 20 miles per hour. That’s not ‘warm;’ that’s practically average for the first day of February.

Sunday looks milder, but it still might not be what most of us would call a ‘warm’ day: highs between 56ºF and 62ºF with a fair sky and a west breeze.

A real warm-up next week: Monday and Tuesday temperatures rise into the 60s – and possibly the 70s – ahead of the next strong cold front. We expect a good chance of some rain between Monday and Tuesday; some thunderstorms could develop ahead of the front on Tuesday in particular. Total rainfall early next week could be as high as 1.0″ to 1.5″ before colder, drier air blows in on Wednesday.

But how much colder are we talking here?

A few days ago, this looked like it could be a big surge of Arctic air.

Now? It looks like a very average push of cold weather by Alabama/Tennessee standards: initially. We’ll drop from the 60s/70s on Tuesday to a transition day on Wednesday (steady/falling temps).

The air late next week looks colder, but it does not look brutal. We still have a good bit of winter left, though, so it’s not quite time to start planning early spring gardens!

