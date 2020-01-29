× Mattel releasing Barbie dolls with vitiligo, no hair, prostheses and more to reflect customer diversity

(CNN) – Barbie dolls are known for getting makeovers, but this time the toys are evolving to better reflect the children who play with them.

Mattel says the new release of Barbie dolls is the brand’s “most diverse doll line yet.”

Some of the Barbies have rainbow-colored hair or no hair at all.

Others have wheelchairs or prosthetic limbs.

The dolls come in 35 varied skin tones, nine different body types – including curvy, petite and tall – and nearly 100 different hairstyles.

One Barbie has vitiligo, a disease in which blotches of skin lack pigment.

Ken is even now available with new body types and features, including long hair, freckles or cornrows.

Barbie says on its website that the dolls are to add “more diversity for endless storytelling possibilities.”

Mattel has been criticized in the past for its unrealistic portrayal of beauty.