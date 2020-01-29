× Man pleads guilty, is sentenced for sex abuse in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with sexually abusing a child was sentenced Tuesday in a Colbert County courtroom.

Kevin Wade Vinson, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and received a 10-year sentence that was suspended for five years, pending no other arrests while he’s on probation.

He was initially arrested in April 2019 and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and enticing a child. Court records indicate he had a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 3 before Tuesday’s plea.

Vinson also has to register as a sex offender.