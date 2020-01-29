Man accused of abusing corpse of Paighton Houston captured by U.S. Marshals in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in the disappearance of Paighton Houston was captured in Ohio Wednesday night.

According to Marty Keely with the U.S. Marshals, Fredrick Hampton, 50, was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 16.

Hampton is accused of abusing Houston’s corpse after the Trussville woman went missing Dec. 21, 2019 at a Birmingham bar. Her remains were found Jan. 3, 2020 in a shallow grave in Hueytown.

No other information has been released at this time.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office District Attorney (Bessemer) Lynneice Washington joined the CBS 42 Morning News on January 17, to explain the latest on the Paighton Houston case and provide clarity to the charges against identified suspect Fredrick Hampton.

What is Fredrick Hampton’s connection to Paighton Houston?

District Attorney Washington explains that based on the information given to the office, Hampton and Houston were at the Tin Roof together.

Washington said, “We have different stories as to what took place at the point of her becoming missing, but in terms of other connections prior to that we don’t have the information.”

How did they come to the conclusion that Houston left the Tin Roof willingly?

Washington states that information came from witnesses.

“Whenever a crime occurs, or there is a missing person, you do just like you do in any other case, you start talking to witnesses. For those people that were there at Tin Roof, more specifically in this case the people that [Paighton] went therewith, you just speak with those people that are present and that can give you insight as to what was going on.”

In that Lakeview area, there was no video to support the theory that Houston left willingly with the suspects.

“Right now we have witnesses that saw her leave with someone and we know that she went with someone,” Washington says.

Houston’s family has posted frequently on social media since her daughter’s disappearance, discovery, and funeral. Washington reassures the public that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working to solve the case.

“There’s a collaboration. The case started in the Birmingham division from where Tin Roof was, and from that point, her body was found in the Bessmer cut off division. So now you have Birmingham PD working, you have Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that are handling the case now, we have the Metropolitan Crime Center (MAX Center) that was a resource as well. We had both district attorneys out there at the time her body was exhumed from that shallow grave,” Washington explained.

Washington says that tips provided by the public are important.

“Those tips are what led those officers to a person of interest to speak with. Tips from Crime Stoppers was how [Houston’s] body was located,” Washington said.

Washington asks the public to continue sending tips to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.