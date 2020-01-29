× Huntsville High student arrested after weapons found on campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville High School student was arrested after the school’s principal said Tuesday they found weapons on campus.

In a message to parents, Principal Aaron King said students made staff aware of an “inappropriate” social media post by the student that school officials said they interpreted as threatening.

“Because the safety of our students is so critically important to us, we immediately searched that student and his vehicle and found weapons that are not firearms,” King’s message read. “The student was arrested and removed from campus.”

King said the school will follow the district’s behavioral guide procedures to dealt with the student.