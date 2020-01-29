Governor Ivey hurt shoulder after tripping over dog

MONTGOMERY, Ala.  – Gov. Kay Ivey suffered an injury to her shoulder Tuesday night when she fell after tripping over her dog.

The governor sent out a short statement on Wednesday alerting people that they would be seeing her with her arm in a sling but that the injury won’t interfere with her work.

“Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”

