Drug investigation leads to arrest of 2 Decatur women

DECATUR, Ala. – Police in Decatur arrested two women during a drug investigation.

Decatur police responded to a house in the 2000 block of Enolam Blvd SE after receiving complaints about illegal drug activity in the house. Police say they arrested Wanda Latham Gambrell when they found drugs in the house.

Wanda Gambrell was charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $300 bond.

Police say the state of the home was deemed unlivable by the Decatur Community Development and then condemned.

Kristina Lynn Gambrell, also a resident of this home, was located shortly after a search by investigators and arrested. Kristina Gambrell had multiple active warrants with the Decatur Police Department and was found with brass knuckles.

Kristina Gambrell was charged with her active warrants for a traffic offense, filing a false report with law enforcement, and carrying a concealed weapon.

She was taken to Morgan County Jail with a $900 bond.