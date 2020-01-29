× Digiorno says fans may have a chance to win a free pizza for the Super Bowl

(CNN) – Digiorno is making a bet this Super Bowl Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.

The frozen pizza brand says if at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, Digiorno will give out free pizzas.

Why that score?

Because 3.14 represents Pi.

Digiorno says if that score happens– it plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis and only while supplies last.

The company says once the score changes– the link ends.

The coupons though will be redeemable in early March ahead of pi day.