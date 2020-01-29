Court records reveal new details in child sex case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Details continue to develop in this case and there are several reasons why the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jordan Raper is responsible for sex crimes against a child under 15 years old.

According to court records, Jordan Raper is behind a man attempting to break into a minor's home, for what he believed was planned, consensual sex.

But law enforcement said the man, who remains unnamed, was completely unaware of the reality of the situation.

"In talking to the individual who was lured, we gained information from him, as to how that all came about," explained Mike Swafford, spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

An affidavit filed in the district court of Morgan County stated Raper created a female dating profile on an app called 'PURE' using a photo of a 13-year-old girl:

"Deputies responded to a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived and detained Unnamed. Unnamed stated that he responded to a female profile "Uncertain slut" on a dating app (PURE) to meet up for sexual intercourse. It is believed that Jordan David Raper created the profile "Uncertain slut" using a 13-year-old's picture. Jordan David Raper, through the PURE app profile "Uncertain slut" told unnamed "I wanna be raped." Unnamed responded and Jordan David Raper told Unnamed to come to the minor's address and enter through the window. John David Raper is aware that victim is 13 years old."

"Thankfully, in this case the victim didn't play a role because it all ended before it got to her," Swafford added. "However we've worked with the family and the district attorney's investigators."

Authorities also reported Raper sent the 13-year-old photos of his genitals via Snapchat in the week prior to the intruder.

The sheriff's office said it used several resources to trace activity to the suspect.

"Internet service providers, social media platforms, and then reviewing the data from the dating profile that allowed us to start piecing together the information," said Swafford.

No charges were filed against the unnamed man who was lured to the child's home, the sheriff's office believes he was tricked into the situation.

Raper bonded out shortly after his arrest last week. Currently, there are no terms to that bond. But he is prohibited from contacting the 13-year-old victim's family in any way.

Raper was charged with two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child. He was also charged with one count of traveling to meet a child for sex, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

34.424087 -86.862183