Closing arguments end, jury deliberation to start in Dr. Lloyd-Turney trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The federal trial involving Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney, who is accused of excessively prescribing opioids, wrapped up closing arguments Wednesday night.

The jury received judge instructions around 5:00 p.m. before they were sent home for the night. The jury will begin deliberations around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

This comes a day after Lloyd-Turney took the stand in her own defense. While on the stand, Lloyd-Turney claims she never kept controlled substances on hand while she worked at Choice Medicine.

Wednesday, the prosecution rested in 30 minutes, while Lloyd-Turney's defense took 40 minutes to make their final case to jurors.

Her lawyers admitted on more than one occasion that Lloyd-Turney violated federal drug statues 15 different times. In front of the court, the defense said their client isn't perfect and thought she was acting in her patients' best interest.

Despite the open admissions, the defense claims the jurors can't convict Lloyd-Turney beyond a reasonable doubt for being reckless.

The prosecution laid out their defense, which included comparisons for the amount of opioids Lloyd-Turney prescribed versus other doctors. The closing argument went as far as to say that Lloyd-Turney fueled the opioid crisis by enabling her addicted patients.

One witness, who admitted to being an addict, told jurors he was able to go to Lloyd-Turney and she would simply ask what he wanted. As in, asking the witness what kind of drug he needed.

The prosecution said several patients observed the trend described above. Text messages between Lloyd-Turney and her patients were displayed, showing patients texting the doctor and asking for refills from her own stash.

The defense denies this and says police never found a personal stash of opioids.

Lloyd-Turney is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Another case has already been dismissed.

