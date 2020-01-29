× AMBER Alert issued for missing Florida newborn

(WHNT) – An AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday for a Miami newborn.

Authorities say the 1-week-old, Andrew Caballeiro may be with a 49-year-old man.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Caballeiro, was last seen in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

Officials say the child may be in the company of Ernesto Caballeiro who may be driving a 2001, white Chevrolet Express with the Florida tag HETY13.

According to police, the passenger van has two decals that say “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Andrew Caballeiro is 7 pounds, 20 inches tall and has dark eyes.

Ernesto Caballeiro is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see the Caballeiros, DO NOT approach them and call law enforcement immediately.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400.