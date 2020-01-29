AAMU Founder William Hooper Councill will get an eternal flame memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ala. - Alabama A&M University is working on a permanent tribute to the founder of its school.

Alabama A&M will knock down its old cafeteria to make room for an eternal flame in honor of the school's founder, William Hooper Councill.

"We have to understand the past, acknowledge the past, acknowledge those individuals that have made significant contributions," said Alabama A&M President Andrew Hugine. "This is what the eternal flame is about. Were it not for William Hooper Councill there would not be an Alabama A&M University."

Hugine said William Hooper Councill and his wife are buried at the current site.

"When you think about an eternal flame it means as the word suggests, it is eternal. It is always burning," said Hugine. "So his legacy, what he stood for, his desire, his dream, is continuing to burn."

The new memorial will depict Councill's lifelong work in education. The masons have been honoring his work during homecoming each year.

"For the last three years the Masons in the State of Alabama have come and done a wreath-laying there at the tomb site," Hugine said. "In addition to that, they also established an endowed scholarship."

Councill was a Mason himself, but in order to give Councill's flame some life, the school will need to raise up to $150,000. Alabama A&M said it would like to start construction this summer in order to host the dedication ceremony during Homecoming in the fall. The school timed it out so the Masons could be a part of that event too.