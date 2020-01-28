× United Airlines suspends some flights between US and China as coronavirus spreads

(CNN) — United Airlines is temporarily reducing its schedule between the United States and three cities in China in light of the Wuhan virus.

The airline said in a statement that “significant decline in demand” has forced it to suspend flights from February 1 though February 8 between its US hubs and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In total, 24 round trips are affected. They are between Hong Kong to San Francisco and Newark; Beijing (PEK) to Washington Dulles, Chicago O’Hare and Newark; and Shanghai (PVG) to San Francisco, Newark and Chicago O’Hare.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed,” the airline said.

It’s the most drastic action yet by a US airline as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United all extended change fee waivers through the end of February.

Neither American or Delta has made any changes to their flight schedules, but both companies told CNN Business they continue to closely monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to spread. More than 100 people have died and more than 4,500 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, according to health officials in the country. Dozens of others have been infected worldwide, including at least five cases in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control has said it is now monitoring for symptoms of the virus among passengers arriving at 20 US airports.