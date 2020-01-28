× Power restored to 1,200 customers in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Parts of north Huntsville lost power Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Utilities said the power went out around 3:25 a.m. in an area from Bob Wade Lane south to Sparkman Drive and Jeff Road east to Pulaski Pike.

Crews were working to restore power to approximately 1,200 customers. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

POWER OUTAGE – North Huntsville Currently there is a power outage in North Huntsville from Bob Wade Ln south to Sparkman Dr and from Jeff Rd east to Pulaski Pike. Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/kTvuzXVjoF — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 28, 2020

Huntsville Utilities said power was restored by 6:05 a.m. and crews were still working to determine the exact cause. However, the outage map showed a large outage near Research Park Boulevard and Blake Bottom Road as of 6:35 a.m.

The outage near Research Park and Blake Bottom was resolved by 7:20 a.m.