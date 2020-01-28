× The Florence Police Department is accepting applications for officer positions

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department has been accepting applications for officer positions all month long but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.

The department posted on its Facebook page that the application closes on Monday, February 3. To be eligible, applicants must have at least a high school diploma or GED. They must also have a valid Alabama driver license or be capable of obtaining one.

The position is full-time with benefits. One of those benefits includes college tuition assistance at the University of North Alabama.

