Pints and Pixels announces move to Campus 805

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A Downtown Huntsville staple has announced its closing its original location and moving to a new one.

Pints and Pixels has been the downtown scene's go-to gaming bar for nearly four years. On Monday they announced that the last day they’ll be open is March 1, 2020.

But it's not game over! The bar won’t be going far. It's moving just down the road to Campus 805.

“It’s been really great, we enjoy being downtown, we love the environment, but it’s slowed down a little bit and we’re looking for a place to dig our heals in and get back to business," said general manager Sarah Addison.

The new location will not feature a kitchen, meaning the bar’s partnership will Anaheim Chili will be ending.

They'll still have games, booze, and some more unannounced changes.

Pints and Pixels has not announced when they plan to reopen in the new location.