Man extradited from Tennessee to face charges connected with violent home invasion in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man suspected of a violent home invasion in Decatur has been extradited from Tennessee.

Decatur Police say they got a call of a home burglary in progress on Essex Drive on November 13. When officers arrived, they found that someone had entered the home, attacked the homeowners and drove away in the couple’s vehicle.

Emergency crews took the victims to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of severe but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators identified Warren Andrew Bennet Jr., 27, of Athens as a suspect in the burglary. Bennett was arrested on unrelated charges in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Bennett was extradited to the Decatur Police Department on January 28 on warrants including two first-degree burglary charges and two first-degree assault charges.

Bennett is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 total bond.

