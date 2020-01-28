Listerhill’s Kicks for Kids gifts new athletic shoes to every student at Leighton Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEIGHTON, Ala. — Students at Leighton Elementary School have a lot to be excited about. "We're here at Leighton Elementary this morning giving brand-new athletic shoes to every single one of their students through a generous donation from Listerhill Credit Union," said Nekeda Hall with Shoes That Fit.

Shoes That Fit is a non-profit organization based out of California with a mission to help underprivileged children succeed by boosting their confidence. Listerhill Credit Union has localized the mission and rebranded it in the Shoals as Kicks for Kids.

"Their self-esteem goes through the roof," said Hall. "Now they can fit in with their peers. They're able to participate in physical activity so they can be more active on the playground." More importantly, the students are filled with joy because of the act of kindness.

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Gale Satchel explained how Leighton Elementary was selected for the shoe giveaway. "Listerhill contacted me; they had done their homework and they identified the school that had the highest free and reduced lunch rate which was Leighton Elementary School and they asked if we were interested in partnering with them and of course we said yes," said the superintendent. "It's an awesome opportunity for us for our boys and girls to get new shoes."

"It's so exciting to see so many smiles on kids' faces and their excitement, their energy," said Listerhill President and CEO Brad Green. "We wanted to find a way to make some kind of tremendous impact in our community."

And the impact is evident, judging by the students' reactions when they received their shoes. Adding to their excitement, the event closed with a shower of confetti.