Large Earthquake In Caribbean.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred between Jamaica and Cuba this afternoon. People as far away as St. Petersburg, Florida have reported feeling it.
A M7.7 earthquake has occurred 125km NNW of Lucea, Jamaica https://t.co/G0WbobS0wF A link to the Did You Feel It Form can be found here: https://t.co/OfQkTR3zuC pic.twitter.com/A7vK0sYA4Z
— USGS (@USGS) January 28, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
This earthquake formed along a strike-slip fault near where the Caribbean plate meets the North American plate.
Strike-slip faults are where 2 plates slide past each other. These plates do not usually cause large tsunamis.
A small tsunami (1-3 ft above tide level) is possible along the coastlines of Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman islands.
There is NO tsunami threat to the continental US.
Meteorologist Alex Puckett
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx