Large Earthquake In Caribbean.

Posted 2:38 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 03:19PM, January 28, 2020

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred between Jamaica and Cuba this afternoon. People as far away as St. Petersburg, Florida have reported feeling it.

This earthquake formed along a strike-slip fault near where the Caribbean plate meets the North American plate.

Strike-slip faults are where 2 plates slide past each other. These plates do not usually cause large tsunamis.

A small tsunami (1-3 ft above tide level) is possible along the coastlines of Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman islands.

There is NO tsunami threat to the continental US.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

