× Huntsville Utilities closing eastbound lanes of Oakwood Avenue for roadwork

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Huntsville Utilities Water Operations is closing the two eastbound lanes of Oakwood Avenue between Shady Lane and Club View Drive for service line replacement work.

HU says traffic will be diverted into the turning lane during this project, The project is expected to last 4 to 6 hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible.