× Former Space Shuttle commander James Halsell asks court to bar statement, evidence in murder case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Lawyers for James Halsell, the former Space Shuttle pilot commander charged with reckless murder in a June 2016 car crash in Tuscaloosa, are asking the trial court to throw out much of the evidence prosecutors want to use in his upcoming trial.

The court ruled Monday that prosecutors cannot refer to a prior DUI Halsell got in California in 2014.

Halsell is charged with reckless murder and assault in the deaths of 11-year-old Niomi James and 13-year-old Jayla Parler off U.S. 82 in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck also injured two of the girls’ family members. The charges against Halsell allege he was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

The defense is also asking the court to prevent statements Halsell made to police following the wreck to be entered into evidence and to bar physical evidence gathered from his vehicle and hotel.

The attorneys argue that officers did not read Halsell his rights before interrogating him. Back in 2016 investigators reported Halsell admitted to having three glasses of wine at a Motel 6 and said he didn’t remember leaving the hotel.

Attorneys say during that conversation investigators learned the name of the motel where Halsell was staying. The defense alleges that officers searched his motel room and vehicle without a warrant. The defense is asking the judge to throw out evidence found in his motel room and vehicle. Reports from 2016 indicate police found an empty bottle of wine and 10-pack of sleeping pills that were empty at the motel.

The prosecution has asked the court not to suppress Halsell’s statements and the physical evidence.