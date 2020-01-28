× Fleet Feet opening new location in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Fleet Feet has plans to open a new store at a Madison shopping center that’s looking to redevelop itself.

The owners of Fleet Feet Huntsville have decided to open a 6,200-square foot store with a running track in Hughes Plaza, located across the road from Madison City Hall, in late summer of 2020, commercial development firm Crunkleton and Associates said Tuesday.

Hughes Plaza’s owners, Jon and Alicia Krichev, have plans to give the plaza a facelift and add new tenants in an effort to revitalize it, according to Crunkleton. The Krichevs are partial owners of Bicycle Cove, which has stores in Hampton Cove and Hughes Plaza.

“Having Fleet Feet as our new tenant is the dream scenario and will complement Bicycle Cove perfectly,” Jon Krichev said in a blog post on the Crunkleton website. “We do hope other health and wellness brands will join us, along with restaurants and cafes. There are a lot of possibilities here.”

Fleet Feet has three other locations in Alabama. The Huntsville location in Jones Valley, owned by Suzanne and Dink Taylor, has been in operation for 16 years.