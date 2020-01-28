Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney testifies in federal trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The federal trial for a doctor in Madison County could wrap up on Wednesday. Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney is facing nearly a dozen charges in federal court that she over prescribed opioids to her patients. On Tuesday, Dr. Turney took the stand to explain herself.

She says she never kept any controlled substances on hand while she was in charge at Choice Medicine. That's what Dr. Celia Lloyd Turney told the jury when she took the stand on her own behalf on Tuesday in her federal trial in Huntsville.

For over two hours, Dr. Turney was questioned about several former patients, including Felicia Kelly, who died in 2016. Turney says many of her patients at Choice Medicine in Toney suffered from chronic pain and anxiety. Prosecutors say Turney over-prescribed addictive drugs such as oxycodone and valium. The clinic was raided by federal agents last year. Turney is being accused of signing blank medical slips, which her staff could fill out when she was gone. She admitted in court she didn't write all of her prescriptions and that some prescriptions were stolen. Dr. Turney also used the word 'collusion' when asked how some pills could fall into the wrong hands. Dr. Turney went before the Alabama State Medical Board in 2017 and signed a consent order agreeing that she excessively prescribed medication to ten patients.

The day ended when Dr. Turney looked at the jury and denied any wrongdoing in connection with the charges she's facing. The prosecution will get a chance to question Dr. Turney on Wednesday, followed by three more witnesses they expect to call. Attorneys told Judge Liles Burke the weeklong trial could conclude on Wednesday.

Judge Burke told the attorneys there'll be a charging conference on Wednesday morning followed by the final witness testimony.