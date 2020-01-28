Bearded Warriors styles with smiles at Downtown Rescue Mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A lot of us are used to getting hair cuts, but Tuesday a local non-profit shaved dozens of heads of the men who need it most. Bearded Warriors gave free cuts to men at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Bearded Warriors president Ty Oswald said this his group is providing a service Huntsville's homeless may not get on their own. "They're always thankful, from the time they walk into the door sitting in the chair to when they leaving. I think most of them would probably say thank you at least 20 times," said Oswald.

Bearded Warriors has helped more than 2,000 men get haircuts. The program officially celebrated its one year anniversary on Tuesday and currently, it's seeking female stylists to help the women.

Bearded Warriors volunteers give cuts to men in the Overnight Shelter and Life Program at the Downtown Rescue Mission every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.