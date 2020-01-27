× Madison City Schools hosting their first Mental Health Summit Jan. 27

MADISON, Ala. – The Enrichment Center and James Clemens High School are sponsoring their first Mental Health Summit.

The program, Awareness to Advocacy will be at the high school from 5:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27th. This free community event will feature a guest speaker, community organization booths, and breakout sessions.

There will be a number of breakout sessions on a wide range of topics to help, including stress management, anxiety, depression, suicide, and grief.

Parents, students, teachers, community members are welcome.