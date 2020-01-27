Madison City Schools hosting their first Mental Health Summit Jan. 27

Posted 6:46 am, January 27, 2020, by

Mixed up jigsaw puzzle pieces of different emojis

MADISON, Ala. – The Enrichment Center and James Clemens High School are sponsoring their first Mental Health Summit.

The program, Awareness to Advocacy will be at the high school from 5:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27th. This free community event will feature a guest speaker, community organization booths, and breakout sessions.

There will be a number of breakout sessions on a wide range of topics to help, including stress management, anxiety, depression, suicide, and grief.

Parents, students, teachers, community members are welcome.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.