SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Crews were called to the park early Monday morning. Authorities told WHNT News 19 B-Dock was destroyed.

At this time there is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.

#BREAKING Heavy law enforcement presence at the docks near KC’s BBQ at Jackson County Park in Scottsborro. There are several fire engines, ambulances and agencies here. I am working to get information from law enforcement. Will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/oPQ2mcz6IK — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

A viewer sent pictures to WHNT News 19 Monday morning showing one of the docks on fire.