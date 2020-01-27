× CASA of Madison County seeking green thumbs for its vegetable garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – CASA (Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound) of Madison County is seeking volunteers for its vegetable garden.

The garden serves CASA’s senior clients who do not have access to fresh produce.

Right now, the non-profit is preparing the garden for the upcoming planting season and there are many areas that need to be worked on prior to planting.

Individuals, families, and groups are encouraged to get their hands dirty for a great cause!

Due to safety concerns, there is an age limit to work in the garden. While students in grades 6-12 are welcome, they must be accompanied by an adult.

Hours for the garden are currently Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Since hours are subject to change, the public is encouraged to like CASA’s Facebook page @CASAMadisonCty to stay in touch or visit CASA’s website.

The garden is located at 4725 Bob Wallace Ave, west of the intersection of Bob Wallace & Jordan Lane; down the street from the Botanical Gardens.

Contact the office at 256-533-7775 to schedule a workday.