Brindlee Mountain Primary students return to class for first time since tornado

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. -- Brindlee Mountain Primary students returned to class Monday after being out of school for almost three weeks, following north Alabama tornadoes.

Storms left downed trees and powerlines, along with damage across the Tennessee Valley on January 11, but the most was seen in Marshall County at Brindlee Mountain Primary School. An EF-2 tornado hit the school, causing school to stop for all Brindlee Mountain students.

The principals from Brindlee Mountain Primary and Brindlee Mountain Elementary said everything from traffic flow to students returning to class went smoothly.

"It has been a wonderful morning and I love seeing the smiling faces," says Brindlee Mountain Elementary Principal Amanda Holloway.

Pre-K students went to class at the elementary school and students in grades K-2 attended the former Brindlee Mountain Middle School, next to the high school.

"The outpouring of love from perfect strangers just really lets you know there's still a lot of good folks in this world and people that care, and care about our most important asset, which is kids," says Brindlee Mountain Primary Principal Terry Allen.

Holloway says she's been in the area for 24 years and seeing everybody come together, means a lot to her.

Looking forward, the two principals are hoping that the support and love continues.

"Two, three months down the road ... please remember, we will know more of what we need at that point," says Holloway. "Just don't forget about us!"

"We've come together as a family, really as a staff, and our community like never before and I just hope that closeness and that strength and that drive and motivation to move forward for the betterment of kids just continues into the future," says Allen.

For anyone wanting to donate to the school, a fund has been set up at Citizens Bank and Trust. Donations can be made to the "Brindlee Mountain Primary School Disaster Recovery Fund."