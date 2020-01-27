Brindlee Mountain Primary School hosts orientation before students return to classes on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - On Sunday, Brindlee Mountain Primary School hosted an orientation for students and parents.

The staff greeted parents, and Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley personally met with teachers, parents, and students.

The orientation comes after an EF-2 tornado caused major damage to the Brindlee Mountain Primary School building on January 11, resulting in the school closing the building.

On January 12 Superintendent Wigley announced the primary school would relocate to the middle school building of Brindlee Mountain High School for the remainder of the school year.

Students at Brindlee Mountain Primary School return to class on Monday, January 27.

Two Pre-K classes will be in the elementary school and the remainder of students will have class at the middle school building next door to the high school.