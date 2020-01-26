× Swan House hosts “Win a Wedding” Bridal Expo Sunday afternoon

NEW MARKET, Ala. – My Memorable Wedding is hosting its sixth annual bridal expo Sunday afternoon, January 26.

The expo runs from 1-4 p.m. at Swan House (3921 Winchester Road) in New Market.

There will be door prizes throughout the event, with one person taking home a grand prize package.

All attendees are entered into the grand prize drawing, but if you register online in advance, you can get an additional entry as well.

Vendors will be offering specials to attendees as well.