Madison Mayor Paul Finely looks forward to 2020

It’s a good time to be a mayor in north Alabama. The region is growing, with thousands of jobs coming.

For the City of Madison, there’s an extra – the Rocket City Trash Pandas will start playing minor league baseball in April at Madison’s new stadium – Toyota Field.

Mayor Paul Finley said he’s looking forward to opening day on April 15.

“It’s exciting for us to see the stadium almost complete – it’s on time, it’s on budget, which is critical for us. It’s based in Madison but it’s absolutely the Tennessee Valley’s team and it’s been neat to see all that happen.”

You can watch our full interview with Mayor Finley below: