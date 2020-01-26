Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, killed in a helicopter crash in California

Fans, Celebrities React to Death of Retired NBA Legend Kobe Bryant After Plane Crash

Posted 4:17 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 04:19PM, January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant is seen during a game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

(KTLA) Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a fiery plane crash along with four other people in Calabasas Sunday morning, the L.A. Times reported.

The news sent shockwaves online, with fans, athletes and celebrities taking to Twitter to mourn the beloved 41-year-old basketball superstar.

A large crowd also gathered outside Staples Center Sunday afternoon to mourn Bryant.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement responding to Bryant’s death, saying the basketball “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,” the mayor said.

View this post on Instagram

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.