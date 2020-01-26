× 2 in custody after Birmingham officer shot and critically injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the police-officer involved shooting Sunday morning:

UPDATE 12 P.M.

Birmingham Police were able to track the victim’s cell phone to the Birmingham Ensley neighborhood, Police Chief Patrick Smith said. They were stolen during the robbery.

Once officers were in the area of the cell phone location, they found one person inside of a vehicle. They were able to detain him. The suspect had the two victims’ cell phones in his possession at the time that he was detained.

Police have taken the cell phones in for evidence. In addition, police took in a handgun found in the vehicle. It’s not clear if it was the weapon used in the shooting.

At this time, one person is in custody. Police are gathering more information to make sure they have the correct person in custody and to further find out if there is more than one person that they should be searching for.

The officer involved in the shooting is still in surgery, police report. He is listed as critical at the hospital. The off-duty officer was working as security at the Church of the Highlands satellite location. Chief Smith reports he was wearing a police uniform but was not wearing a protective vest.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police officers are searching for two robbers, one who shot a police officer three times, police report.

Around 9:20 a.m., police received a call about a robbery near the 5400 block of Georgia Road. Once the officer arrived at the location of the incident, the officer confronted one of the suspects. That is when a suspect began to fire gunshots at the officer, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said in a brief news conference Sunday morning.

The police officer was shot twice in the stomach area and once in the arm, police say.

The two robbers fled the scene after the shooting and authorities are searching for them at this time. Birmingham police have marked off a perimeter in the area where they believe they may be hiding.

There are multiple units involved in this investigation, including K9 and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on what police have gathered, Chief Smith says they believe the officer was able to return fire during the shooting, however it’s unclear if either of the robbers were struck by the gunfire.

Police were able to interview witnesses including the two individuals who were the victims of the robbery that initiated this officer-involved shooting. This remains under investigation.

The police officer injured in this shooting was off-duty working at the Church of the Highlands when he responded to the robbery. He has worked for the Birmingham Police Department since 2005. He was transported to the hospital and was conscious before going into surgery.