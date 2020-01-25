Woman killed in house fire in Lincoln County, Tennessee

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A woman was killed in a house fire on Saturday morning, according to Lincoln County Fire Chief Doug Campbell.

Chief Campbell said Lisa Oliver, 56, was killed in the fire on East Prospect Road.

The Lincoln County Fire Department got the call around 7:45 a.m., according to Chief Campbell. He said it took multiple crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene of the fire and is investigating the cause, according to Chief Campbell.

Chief Campbell said they do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious. The cause is currently undetermined.

Google Map for coordinates 35.072052 by -86.545254.

