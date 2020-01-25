× Three men arrested on arson charges in Tennessee

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested three men Friday.

TBI said Alexander Hernandez, 26, Michael Tarvis, 25, and Andrew Alexander, 19, were all arrested on multiple arson charges after agents joined in a multi-agency investigation.

Thursday, TBI began assisting the Houston County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Dickson County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston County, Tennessee Fire Department with an investigation into multiple abandoned structure fires in Houston County since early December. In addition to finding the three men responsible for the fires in Houston County, the three were also found to be responsible for a structure fire in Dickson County.

Hernandez was booked into the Houston County Jail on five counts of arson. Tarvis, also booked into the Houston County Jail, was charged with four counts of arson. Alexander was booked into the Dickson County Jail on five counts of arson.