North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force hosts summit to raise awareness about human trafficking

Posted 8:02 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 08:03PM, January 25, 2020
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Saturday morning the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force held a summit at Trinity Church to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The free event was to inform people about what trafficking is, where it's happening, and even the financials of it, like money laundering.

There were several guest speakers including a law enforcement panel made up of FBI, Homeland Security, and police officers to answer questions and share what they could about what they're doing to help stop these crimes.

"If you don't know something is happening, you can't do anything about it. So awareness is the biggest, biggest thing that I can think of to help end these crimes," said Pat McCay, Chair of North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

January is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness month.

